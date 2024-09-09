Princess Kate completes chemotherapy treatment for cancer

Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced she has completed chemotherapy treatment for cancer in a video released Monday by Kensington Palace.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said in the three-minute recording that featured her alongside husband, William, and their three children.

The family are seen walking through scenic countryside and sharing a picnic.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus,” she added.

Catherine had shared her cancer diagnosis in March of this year following rampant speculation about her absence from public view during that time.

Her diagnosis followed the news just a month earlier that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer as well.

“My path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Catherine said in the Monday video. “I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

To those who are battling cancer, the princess shared a message: “I remain with you. Side by side. Hand in hand.”



Copyright 2024 NPR