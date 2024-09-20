As bears fatten up this fall and enter CT homes at record levels, wildlife officials urge caution

Ah, fall in Connecticut. It’s a beautiful time of year: bright leaves and crisp air coalescing into the perfect backdrop for a season of harvest and, if you’re a hungry black bear, hyperphagia.

Wait, hyper-what?

“Hyperphagia” is science-speak for what wildlife officials more casually call the annual “power-eating marathon” of Connecticut’s black bears. And these bears eat a lot.

“During hyperphagia, bears can eat upwards of 20,000 calories a day – 10 times the calories they normally consume,” according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. “Their goal is to put on as much weight and insulating fat as possible before the winter denning season.”

As a result, wildlife officials are urging caution this season. 2024 has already marked a record-setting year for bears entering homes in Connecticut. Officials are asking residents to secure trash cans and other food sources this fall to reduce the risk of human-bear conflicts.

“Bears lose their natural fear of people when they eat food from trash, birdfeeders, grills, or other human sources; causing them to spend more time in neighborhoods and near people, creating public safety risks and increases the possibility that the bears may be hit and killed by vehicles,” Jenny Dickson, DEEP wildlife division director, said in a statement.

Bear home entries already at record-setting levels

Human-bear conflicts are on the rise across Connecticut.

This year, there have already been 68 documented home entries by bears, DEEP says.

It’s a record-setting number, and especially eye-popping considering that, technically, fall has yet to begin. (The season starts on the morning of Sept. 22.)

Conflicts with bears have tripled in the state in recent years, according to DEEP. One person was bit by a bear in Cheshire in July. That bear was later euthanized. On Wednesday, a car sustained damage after a collision with a bear in East Lyme, according to WTNH-TV. The driver was reported unhurt. The bear was seen running away after the crash, according to witnesses.

In 2022, the state saw what was then a record-setting 67 home entries. DEEP reported “dozens of attempted entries also took place.” Several people were also attacked that year by bears.

Across Connecticut, bears have been spotted in all 169 cities and towns in recent years, state officials say.

“While the number of human-bear conflicts varies from year to year, the overall trend from the past five years shows a dramatic increase, and this year’s record-breaking number of home entries is especially concerning from a safety perspective,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a statement. “It’s critical that residents understand the role they play in keeping people and bears safe.”

Intentionally feeding bears is illegal, Dykes said. Residents across Connecticut must do their part to reduce the likelihood of bear-human conflicts and keep people – and bears – safe, she said.

What you can do to be ‘bear aware’

If you spot a bear in your yard or while hiking, wildlife officials say to make yourself known to the bear by yelling or making loud noises. Do not approach the bear.

If the bear does not retreat, slowly leave the area and, if in your yard, slowly go to your house, garage or other structure.

“If the bear persistently approaches, go on the offensive — shout, wave your arms, and throw sticks or rocks,” DEEP says.

Always keep a dog on a short leash while hiking. Do not allow them to roam free, experts say.

Other tips from DEEP include:

