Trump wins North Carolina in sharp blow to Harris campaign

This story originally appeared as part of NPR's live coverage of the 2024 election. For more election coverage from the NPR Network head to our live updates page.

Former President Donald Trump has won the state of North Carolina, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

It is a crucial win for the former president, who carried the state twice before, though by a narrow margin four years ago, defeating President Biden by just about one percent, or 74,000 votes, prompting Democrats to campaign heavily there this cycle.

This latest call is a blow for Harris, who would have been the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the Tar Heel State since 2008. Harris has also repeatedly visited North Carolina, making 20 trips since becoming Vice President, 12 of those this year.

In comparison, Trump has visited the state roughly as often this year, according to his campaign.

