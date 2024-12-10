CT scientists make strides to stop Spotted Lanternfly invasion

Scientists at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station have developed a groundbreaking method to stop the invasive and destructive Spotted Lanternfly.

The colorful insect from China poses a significant threat to woodlands and forests as well as to agricultural crops and fruit trees by sucking out their sap.

Hany Dweck, a chemical ecologist at the station who made the breakthrough, said they’ve found the odor that attracts the lanternfly to its host plant -- and not a moment too soon.

“This summer especially, it was very warm and humid, so the insect emerged quite early,” Dweck said. “They’re supposed to come in October, we found them even earlier than October. So this means if the insect moves to the south, this means this insect might exist all over the year and is threatening our trees and crops.”

Dweck said that by isolating the odors that attract insects to plants, they can develop attractants or repellents to stop the insects from causing damage.

They’re expected to field test their discovery next year.

“Coming summer, we have to optimize our trap first and see which one is working best and what concentration is the best,” Dweck said. “So, let’s say next year will be like our year to optimize our output.”

The Spotted Lanternfly has been found across Connecticut. Officials have been telling the public to kill the bugs on sight.