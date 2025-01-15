Photos: New England kelp farming, in black and white

Early on a freezing Sunday morning in December, Krista Rosen and Inga Potter of Cold Current Kelp venture out in a tiny vessel to plant new sugar kelp seedlings. Along for the ride are Gunnar Ek, an ocean farmer, and Michael Chambers, a biologist at the University of New Hampshire, who will assist with seeding the tiny baby kelp on long, rough ropes that drop into the icy waters.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative From left, Gunnar Ek, Krista Rosen and Inga Potter inspect a previously planted kelp line.

The ropes will be suspended from buoys and anchored on the seafloor. The baby kelp is nearly microscopic - the shoots look like flecks of dirt on the hand. By April, in just five to six months, these seedlings will have grown up to ten feet long, and will be ready to harvest.

In recent years, the global kelp farming market has exploded; the global commercial seaweed market is projected to surpass $85 billion by 2026. Right now, roughly 90% of the seaweed sold in U.S. stores is farmed in Asia, but that could one day change as the U.S. industry rapidly grows.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative Michael Chambers Ph.D. Zoology/Animal Biology, University of New Hampshire shows what seedling kelp looks like on the palm of his hand.

This past season, over half of America’s seaweed was grown in Maine. In the last five years, kelp production in Maine has grown by 56 percent. Kelp aquaculture in other New England states is still in the early stages , but business is also growing rapidly in places like Cape Cod, coastal New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Fishermen, and others who make their living on the water, are increasingly turning to kelp farming as a way to supplement their income, as warming waters threaten fisheries like lobster. In theory, a fisherman could lobster all summer and grow kelp in the winter, using much of the same equipment and the same working waterfront infrastructure.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative Cold Current Kelp co-owner Krista Rosen, left, holds a spool of kelp seedling string as Michael Chambers Ph.D. Zoology/Animal Biology, University of New Hampshire attaches the seedling string to the kelp line securing it together with a zip tie in Kittery.

Potter and Rosen have been growing kelp since 2022, and use the large brown seaweed to create kelp-based skin care products. They chose kelp, they say, because they wanted to be a part of the solution kelp poses when it comes to climate and environmental issues. Kelp filters excess nutrients, like nitrogen, out of the water, and it draws down and stores carbon from the atmosphere. It’s a clean crop that doesn’t require any pesticides or fertilizer, and it grows rapidly in just one season.

This season, Potter and Rosen are experimenting with mycelium-based buoys. Traditional styrofoam-based buoys can break down over time, releasing microplastics into the water. This will be the first time the team tries these mushroom buoys.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative Cold Current Kelp Owners Inga Potter, left, and Krista Rosen pose for a portrait with lollipop buoys on the University of New Hampshire Judd Gregg Marine Research Complex Pier in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

When harvested, kelp is highly perishable, which creates challenges for those growing it as a food crop. But there are many other uses for kelp, from beer to fertilizer. One Maine startup is working out a method to create a soft kelp-based bioplastic .

“The more you learn about kelp, the more exciting it is,” said Potter.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative A piece of wild sugar kelp grows near the University of New Hampshire Judd Gregg Marine Research Complex Pier in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative Cold Current Kelp co-owner Krista Rosen prepares a 10 ml bottle of the company’s fragrance-free facial oil at the Cold Current Kelp headquarters in Kittery, Maine.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative Cold Current Kelp Owners Inga Potter, left, and Krista Rosen prepare a small batch of the company’s fragrance-free facial oils.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative Cold Current Kelp co-owner Inga Potter holds some dried sugar kelp with encrusting bryozoan, which is a type of biomass or biofouling.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative Cold Current Kelp co-owner Krista Rosen holds a bottle of facial oil. The company uses actual kelp they harvest as packaging inside their boxes around their glass bottles.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative Cold Current Kelp co-owner Inga Potter recoils measured and marked line at the business’ headquarters. Kelp will be attached to the line before it is planted in the water.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative A bag of dried sugar kelp from a previous season is pictured.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative A line of rope is pre-measured in 25 foot increments with a zip tie for buoy placement on planting.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative Gunnar Ek, a diver and ocean farmer, prepares a new kind of buoy made of mushrooms.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative From left, Gunnar Ek, Inga Potter and Krista Rosen inspect a previously planted kelp line.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative A portion of kelp line that was planted in mid-November is pictured. The kelp is roughly 5 weeks old and is growing well.

Austin Leathers / for the New England News Collaborative Cold Current Kelp co-owner Inga Potter looks at a piece of wild kelp that has already grown.