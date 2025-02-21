What is a forest for?

In New Hampshire, the most beloved swath of public land is the White Mountain National Forest. People interact with it as they would a national park: hiking, swimming, camping, and more. But a national forest is not a national park.

The difference comes down to a fundamental concept: the “multiple-use” land mandate. In the White Mountain National Forest, you’ll find parts of the forest preserved for wildlife conservation, recreation, climate resilience, and — most controversially — logging.

This episode looks at one patch of forest from three different perspectives: a conservationist who would like to see cutting halted in the White Mountain National Forest, loggers who would like to see it ramped up, and the U.S. Forest Service that has to somehow appease them both.

Featuring Zack Porter, Jeremy Turner, Charlie Niebling, Jasen Stock, Jim Innes and Luke Sawyer

Links

Zack Porter references this study that shows the potential carbon storage in Eastern forests by 2100.

Conservation groups and logging advocates filed an amicus brief together against Standing Tree’s lawsuits.

In 2024, The Southern Environmental Law Center sued the Forest Service over its timber targets.