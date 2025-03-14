Arlington National Cemetery stops highlighting some historical figures on its website

Arlington National Cemetery has begun wiping from its website histories highlighting Black, Hispanic and women veterans. The change is in line with President Trump's directive to remove references to and support for diversity, equity and inclusion from the federal government.

A U.S. official not authorized to talk to media told NPR the removal of links and sections about these groups have been dubbed a "digital content refresh" by top Pentagon officials.

The story was first reported by The Washington Post.

Articles, photos and videos that are seen as promoting DEI will be removed under the new approach.

For example, General Colin Powell was the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the 8666 Postal Corps was the first corps comprised only of Black women to work overseas during World War II. Their stories are no longer prominent on the website, but can still be found using the search function.

Additionally, the Pentagon has marked thousands of photos representing diverse veterans to be removed from the website, according to the Associated Press.

