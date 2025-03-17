Nationwide protest over Tesla and Elon Musk held in Stamford

Around 100 people in Stamford peacefully took part in a nationwide protest against Elon Musk and his electric car company, Tesla, Sunday near a Tesla service center on Commerce Road in Stamford.

Actress and comedian, Mary Beth Barone, organized the rally. The Stamford native said she’s seen other rallies in New York, and realized her efforts could have an impact in her hometown.

“It felt like if there was nothing in the area, then I should just just do it myself,” Barone said. “So, I'm thrilled with the turnout.”

Barone’s rally is part of an ongoing campaign called Tesla Takedown. People are encouraged to boycott the company by selling their Tesla vehicles and stock in an effort to hurt Musk’s financial position.

Many attendees say they’re angry over Musk’s actions including leading an effort to scale back the federal workforce. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a task force created by President Donald Trump, is Musk’s most well-known effort, despite many of the firings being challenged by court orders and scrutinized by critics.

Tesla showrooms were picketed across the country over the weekend. Barone maintains she’s always had a visceral dislike for Tesla and said many people now share her view.

“They're upset about any number of the atrocities that are happening in this country right now, but this unelected official who is firing people and trying to essentially just bleed the American taxpayer of all the money possible, I think people are really pissed off, and they have a right to be,” Barone said.

Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public Protest organizer Mary Beth Barone gestures to her anti-Elon Musk sign at an anti Tesla rally in Stamford on March 16, 2025. Barone, an actress and comedian said this is her first protest she's organized, and said she's thrilled at the turn out.

Barone and other protesters praised Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut for his outspokenness. But she also said many people are losing trust with politicians.

Sad and upset after the presidential election, when former Vice President Kamala Harris lost to Trump, Barone said her emotions led her to this moment of holding a rally where people were looking to her for direction. The event follows an earlier protest this month, according to the Greenwich Free Press.

It’s also reflecting on her social media presence, although more focused on New York City politics where she now lives.

“I have a video series called ‘Politics for Hot People,’ where I'm really trying to educate people on things that I also don't really know a lot about,” she said.

Michael Sesser, who lives in Fairfield County, joined the Tesla protest in Stamford. Sesser said he voted for State Sen. Tony Hwang, a Republican, last year. But he says Musk’s actions are an overreach by an unelected official, and have made him change his mind about getting a Tesla.

“Now almost no one I'm friends with would ever touch that trash,” Sesser said.

Other protesters came from New Jersey, including Grady O’Brien, and her friend, Alessandra Bontia. Many drivers honked in support, while some drivers yelled or cursed at the protesters.

O’Brien said she’s attended protests in New York, and while they were bigger, she said there was value in protesting in Stamford.

“It's important to target not just big cities, but also smaller communities, and make sure that you're sharing your voice with people, even in places where it might feel like it doesn't matter as much,” O’Brien said.

