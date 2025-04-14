As towns grapple with book challenges, CT lawmakers seek to establish book ban standards

Kate Byroade has worked in a library since she was a teenager, and for the past 15 years she’s been a public library director in Colchester.

She vividly remembered a very public attempt to ban a book in 2022.

“It was a very frightening day,” Byroade said. “Our work and our integrity were being challenged.”

“Who is RuPaul?” is part of a popular children’s biography series meant for kids ages 9 to 12. During a recent visit to the Cragin Memorial Library, two copies sat on a shelf next to biographies of Barack Obama and Mr. Rogers.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Kate Byroade, Library Director at the Cragin Memorial Library in the children’s department with the book Who is :RuPaul?” as she speaks about how the selection policy at her library works, and how it comes into play with materials that may be viewed as controversial to some in Colchester, Connecticut March 26th 2025.

As children scuttled in the background, Byroade opened the book and leafed to page 81.

“RuPaul, dressed in drag, is spelling out the word ‘VIVA’ the way cheerleaders will spell out words,” she said. The photo was from a MAC Viva Glam makeup campaign in 1994 to raise funds for HIV/AIDS.

At the time, the book was part of a Pride Month display. Colchester’s first selectman had posted a warning on Facebook about the image and, two days later, a patron filed a petition against the book.

The library has a process for when that happens.

“We go back, we look at the reviews, we look at how the publisher described the age range to see if they agree,” Byroade said.

Ultimately “Who is RuPaul?” went back on the shelves.

But the book challenge was not a one-off in the state. Similar issues have played out in Newtown, Old Lyme, Brookfield, Guilford and beyond.

It’s just a microcosm of what’s happening on the national level.

‘What’s best for our kids’

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Kent Memorial library commission canceled their public meeting for safety reasons as they had exceed the max occupancy of 66 persons in the meeting room. The commission was to vote on library policy, "youth collection acquisition and retention policy presentation & discussion" during the subcommittee meeting at the town hall in Suffield, Connecticut March 20, 2025.

The American Library Association tracks efforts to ban or restrict access to reading materials nationally. But the data depends on news stories or librarians to self-report, so it’s considered incomplete.

In 2022, there were 29 library title challenges in Connecticut, the ALA found. One year later that number quadrupled to 117.

Most of the books being challenged are intended for young readers. They revolve around gender identity, sexual orientation, sexual education, and books on race and racism.

“The librarian is a professional, who curates a collection that represents a wide range of viewpoints in the library,” said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom.

Challenges dropped off last year nationwide and in Connecticut, but the number was still far higher than petitions documented before the pandemic.

But it is not just book challenges that librarians face.

Jenny Lussier, executive director of the Connecticut Association of School Librarians, said some of its members have received threats.

“We’re all professionals,” Lussier said. “We all want what’s best for our kids.”

A bill now under consideration by the General Assembly would require all libraries in Connecticut to create a process to handle book petitions – or challenges.

“We want to make sure that there is a fair and equitable way for students to have that, but also for parents to have their voices heard as well,” Lussier said.

‘We’re not trying to ban books’

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Kristen Hamilton of Suffield raises her sigh as word spreads the Kent Memorial library commission may cancel their public meeting that was to vote on library policy, "youth collection acquisition and retention policy presentation & discussion” at the town hall in Suffield, Connecticut March 20, 2025.

Under the proposed bill, people could still challenge books. There would just be rules, like, a title can’t be removed because someone finds it offensive. It would also protect librarians. And the current bill language says that If someone did challenge a book, that title couldn’t be challenged in the library again for three years.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) helped introduce the measure.

“We have to make sure that the policy of the state of Connecticut is that we don't ban books because somebody doesn't like the content,” Duff said. “Somebody else might like the content.”

State Republicans say they want the measure to go further, like saying minors shouldn’t be able to access materials that have sexually explicit content or nudity. The books they referred to had illustrations about puberty and sexuality.

“We’re not trying to ban books,” State Sen. Henri Martin (R-Bristol) said in an exchange at a February public hearing. “What we’re trying to do is protect our children.”

Others weighed in saying librarians are the experts – and are already thinking about what’s age-appropriate.

Lawmakers passed the children’s committee bill in March, along partisan lines. Duff said his caucus is supportive of the bill, and a priority for many of them. Now, it’s on the Senate calendar waiting to be called for a vote.

‘It violated library values’

Suffield recently emerged as the latest focal point in the ongoing debate over what books Connecticut kids should – or should not – read.

On March 14, Suffield’s library commission put out a special subcommittee meeting agenda that included a new youth collection policy. The controversial 25-page draft would censor books on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Hours before the meeting, the ACLU of Connecticut urged the commission to reject the policy. So many people turned out to a public meeting to oppose it that the commission leader abruptly called it off, and it resumed virtually at a later date.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Sam Lee of Tolland, Intellectual Freedom Chair of the Connecticut Library Association, listens in one the small groups that gathered after the Kent Memorial library commission canceled their public meeting for safety reasons as they had exceed the max occupancy of 66 persons in the meeting room. The commission was to vote on library policy, "youth collection acquisition and retention policy presentation & discussion" during the subcommittee meeting at the town hall in Suffield, Connecticut March 20, 2025.

“It was essentially codifying discrimination against queer stories, LGBTQ stories, and it was unacceptable,” Sam Lee with the Intellectual Freedom Committee of the Connecticut Library Association said. “It violated library values.”

”Parents, not officials, should guide their children's reading choices,” said Lois Crozier, a librarian and Suffield resident.

It’s still unclear to the public how Suffield’s new draft policy came forward. It had not been on the agenda at prior meetings, or discussed in the policy subcommittee. Library Commission Chairman Christine Sinopoli had no comment, and the draft policy remains an open point of debate in town.

Sen. Duff said the Suffield situation is why Democrats want to pass their bill creating a statewide standard.

“You've got people who think that they can make decisions for everybody else, and that just because they're a certain way means everybody else should be a certain way.”

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Chairwoman Christine Sinopoli of the Kent Memorial Library commission canceled the public meeting that was to vote on library policy, "youth collection acquisition and retention policy presentation & discussion" during a subcommittee meeting at the town hall in Suffield, Connecticut March 20, 2025.

The state measure would also apply to book collections, which would have to incorporate non-discrimination laws.

‘Open to all’

Over 200 people wrote in with support for the bill. June Carpenter spoke before lawmakers in Hartford and said libraries should continue to be a safe place for all points of view.

“Where we are free to read whatever we choose, without government intrusion,” Carpenter said.

“Queer youth, especially, should know that our stories do have value, and deserve a place on bookshelves,” author SJ Taylor added.

Back in Colchester, Kate Byroade walked to the entrance of the Cragin Memorial Library. Bricks painted with the titles of historically banned books lay in the garden, like “Hunger Games” and “The Color Purple.”

She pointed above the library’s tall doors where in big letters “open to all” is carved.

A reminder, Byroade said, that’s ingrained in the bones of the institution.

Connecticut Public’s Maysoon Khan and Jim Haddadin contributed reporting.