Federal cuts end solar program for low-income households in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Solar for All program has been cut due to the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce federal spending on energy programs.

The $156 million Solar for All grant was intended to help low-income households access cost-effective solar energy. It also aimed to reduce reliance on fossil fuel-generated electricity.

“Right now across Massachusetts, roughly one-third of our electricity comes from renewable sources,” said Jennifer Francis, a senior scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center.

“Being able to access solar-generated electricity means you’re getting that energy for free from the sun, and that helps lower costs for people who can gain access to it,” she said.

The use of renewable energy means fewer heat-trapping gases are released into the atmosphere.

“The gases are causing the climate crisis in the first place,” Francis said.

Francis said the state has been making progress in renewable energy. “This grant being revoked is a big step backward. The federal government taking away the 30% tax rebate for renewable energy programs means it’s going to take 30% longer to pay back the investment made through the installation.”

“Not having those rebate fees will probably dissuade some communities and homeowners from investing in renewable energy,” she said.

Francis said climate resilience investments are especially needed on Cape Cod. “By using renewable energy sources, we are treating the disease of climate change. Trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is what’s causing the globe to get warmer, sea levels to rise and coral reefs to die.”

“The Solar for All program is aimed at helping people who are the least responsible for the climate crisis,” she said. “Their carbon footprints tend to be a lot smaller than those who fly frequently, drive long distances or live in large homes. They are less responsible for the problem but feel the impact the most.”

The program is part of a broader freeze on clean energy funding. In total, $7 billion in previously contracted grants has been made inaccessible to recipients.

“The reason is not a good one — it’s just to lower taxes for the rich,” Francis said. “It makes no sense to take money from the people who are really suffering the most and give it to those who are suffering hardly at all.”