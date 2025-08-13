CT officials urge residents to plan ahead amid projected 'above-average' hurricane season

Tropical Storm Erin is making its way across the Atlantic – and later this week could become the ocean’s first hurricane of 2025.

At the same time, Connecticut officials with the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) are calling on residents to plan ahead and stay in the know in case of an emergency, such as a hurricane – pointing to NOAA’s latest season outlook, which continues to show an “above-normal” amount of storm activity in the Atlantic Ocean.

“This has forecasters and emergency management officials along the Atlantic Coast on high alert,’’ Josh Cingranelli, a meteorologist and Emergency Management Coordinator for the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said.

In Connecticut, signing up for the emergency notification system known as CT Alert sends notifications about immediate danger in specific towns and cities of the subscriber’s choosing. These warnings could be about a major storm, flooding or wildfires – all phenomena that have become frequent and severe due to human-driven climate change.

Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) said the service had a surge of about 5,000 subscribers in the last month. In total about 226,000 subscribers signed up for the service.

“We’re pleased that we’ve seen more people take the time to sign up for CT Alert,’’ DESPP Commissioner Ronnell A. Higgins said in a statement. “It takes just a few minutes and it provides an essential early warning for residents about imminent threats to health and safety.”

A spokesperson for DESPP said the uptick came after the deadly July 4 flooding in Texas, which NPR reported raised questions about sufficient warnings and evacuation plans available to areas most affected. Connecticut officials pushed for its residents to take advantage of the alert system during press conferences held in the aftermath.

The Department of Government Efficiency made deep cuts to NOAA just before hurricane season began. Last week the Associated Press reported the Trump administration gave the agency permission to hire up to 450 people for front line positions at the National Weather Service.

