Portrait of a Dynasty: An Evening with MASTERPIECE'S "The Forsytes"

You are warmly invited to an exclusive preview of "The Forsytes," a compelling new MASTERPIECE drama inspired by John Galsworthy’s Forsyte Saga. Join us for a first look at the series and a special conversation with members of the cast, Stephen Moyer and Jack Davenport. Following the theater program, please join us in the Atrium for cocktails and hearty hors d’oeuvres.

Thursday, March 12, 7-9pm

GBH Studios|One Guest Street | Boston, MA

To RSVP email FC@capeandislands.org

This event is offered in recognition of your vital role in sustaining public media and the storytelling that stirs hearts across generations.