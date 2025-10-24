© 2025
Haunted history: NH witch trial records on display at state archives

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:06 PM EDT
1674 court record of the witchcraft charges against Eunice Cole, better known as "Goody Cole" on display at the NH State Archive on Thursday, October 23, 2025
1 of 2  — 10.23.25 - Archives 3.JPG
1674 court record of the witchcraft charges against Eunice Cole, better known as "Goody Cole" on display at the NH State Archive on Thursday, October 23, 2025
Lau Guzmán / NHPR News
1674 court record of the witchcraft charges against Eunice Cole, better known as "Goody Cole" on display at the NH State Archive on Thursday, October 23, 2025
2 of 2  — 10.23.25 - Archives 2.JPG
1674 court record of the witchcraft charges against Eunice Cole, better known as "Goody Cole" on display at the NH State Archive on Thursday, October 23, 2025
Lau Guzmán / NHPR News

October is American Archives Month, as well as the run-up to Halloween. To mark the season, State Archivist Ashley Miller pulled some spooky artifacts from the state's history: a plate from Daniel Webster’s last meal, the remains of the Sixth New Hampshire Infantry’s battle flag from the Battle of Antietam, and court documents from the trial of one of New Hampshire’s alleged historical witches.

Dr. Tricia Peone gave a lecture on that last topic Thursday, starting with a woman named Jane Wolford who lived near Portsmouth in the mid-1600s and had the first documented witchcraft trial in New Hampshire.

Wolford was often accused of turning into a yellow cat, but was acquitted of being a witch a few times. Still, it is likely that Witch Creek in Rye was named after the place where she used to live.

Peone also shared the history of former Hampton resident Eunice Cole, better known as “Goody Cole,” who had had the best-documented witchcraft trial in New Hampshire. During her first trial, her neighbor accused her of being a witch.

“She allegedly told him that if his cows kept coming into her field and eating her grass, then they would choke on it. And guess what happens? One of his cows dies and a calf disappears,” Peone said.

Dr. Tricia Peone, left, gives a lecture about Witchcraft in New Hampshire at the State Archives in Concord on Thursday, October 23, 2025
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR News
Dr. Tricia Peone, left, gives a lecture about the history of witchcraft in New Hampshire at the State Archives in Concord on Thursday, October 23, 2025

Cole was accused of witchcraft several times, served time in a Boston jail a few times, and was eventually found dead in her home. Her neighbors took her body, put a stake through her heart, and put a horseshoe around the stake so that her spirit wouldn't be able to escape

About two centuries later, in the 1930s, Hampton residents decided to exonerate Goody Cole and restore her to her rightful place as a citizen, the first modern exoneration for someone accused of witchcraft.

Bumper sticker on a car parked near the State Archives in Concord after a lecture on historic witchcraft in NH on Thursday, October 23, 2025
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR News
Bumper sticker on a car parked near the State Archives in Concord after a lecture on historic witchcraft in NH on Thursday, October 23, 2025
New England News Collaborative
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán