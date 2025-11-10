Maine's U.S. Senators called out for supporting government funding without healthcare tax credits

Nearly 50 protestors turned out in Portland Monday to criticize Senators Susan Collins and Angus King for supporting a government funding measure Sunday night that doesn't address tax credits that 54,000 Mainers rely on to afford health insurance.

Seven senate Democrats joined Independent Angus King this weekend in voting to move the proposal along without an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits.

Dale Knight of Portland said King let the people down.

"I'm disappointed in anyone that would bend a knee and knuckle under to the GOP," Knight said.

King said in a press release that Republicans promised to take up the ACA subsidies in a few weeks. King said he felt it was better to get SNAP and WIC benefits on track and pay federal employees who have been working without a paycheck.

The stopgap measure would provide funding until the end of January. After a Senate vote, the proposal would move to the U.S. House for consideration.

Some Republicans at the protest said they will no longer support Collins. And Sharlene Spalding of Greenwood said she believes the Democratic party needs a makeover to better represent working people.

"We feel like we need to fight because Democrats aren't doing it for us. So, we got to get out here and do it," Spalding said.