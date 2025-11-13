First public electric boat charger installed in Portland

Supporters of moves to transition Maine's marine industries away from fossil fuels hope a new public fast charger on the Portland waterfront helps more people switch to all-electric vessels.

The Level 3 charger is the first such device in Portland's harbor and can serve any high-voltage vessel currently on the market, according to the Greater Portland Council of Governments.

Lia Morris, who researches electric vessels for the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, said infrastructure like the charger helps overcome a "chicken and egg" problem for the transition to electric vehicles.

Peter McGuire / Maine Public An Aqua Superpower level 3 charger installed on Wrights Wharf in Portland. The Heron, a 28-foot custom electric aquaculture boat is docked in the background.

"One of the we get asked a lot is, I'm really interested in this, but one, how am I going to pay for it? And two, how am I going to charge it?," Morris said. "So this feels like the beginning of finding that solution is having some fast charging infrastructure that people can access."

The charger was installed through a $1 million pilot project coordinated by GPCOG that also helped purchase a 28-foot all electric aluminum barge called Heron operated by Maine Ocean Farms, an oyster company in Freeport. The project was partially funded with a $500,000 grant from the Biden-era U.S. Department of Energy.

Maine Ocean Farms co-owner Willy Leathers said the boat's twin electric propellors met his company's aim to operate more efficiently, quietly and with less greenhouse gas pollution.

Having dedicated charging on the Portland waterfront also expands his company's reach with the boat, allowing them to take it down to sell oysters and fill up on supplies such as ice.

"This charger in particular in Portland, will allow us to run from Freeport with product deliver in Portland, and then pick up a charge to return home. So it makes it makes that round trip possible for us," Leathers said.