CT Gov. Ned Lamont officially launches bid for third term

It’s official: Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is running for a third term.

Lamont, 71, was expected to make multiple stops across the state on Friday to kick off his campaign.

In his social media launch video, Lamont pitched himself as an experienced leader focused on education, fiscal responsibility and health care.

“When I became governor, I found a state that was in a world of hurt,” Lamont said. “Lurching from deficit to deficit, we were shortchanging education, and our state employees hadn't gotten an increase. Cool kids moved to New York, GE moving to Boston — I said, ‘we're turning around the moving vans. I want you to believe in the state of Connecticut again.’”

Lamont also positioned himself as a foil to President Donald Trump (R).

“Some people don't feel like they belong in Trump’s America,” Lamont said. “They belong in Connecticut.”

Lamont is the first governor to run for a third term since John Rowland (R). His running mate, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D), will stay on for a third campaign.

The duo faces a primary challenge from the more liberal state representative Josh Elliot (D-Hamden). The top Republican challengers are State Senator Ryan Fazio and former New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

In a statement after Lamont’s announcement, Fazio said it was time for new leadership.

“After two full terms, Governor Lamont has raised taxes and public benefits charges to the point that Connecticut has the third-highest electricity rates and taxes in the country,” Fazio said. “Regular families are struggling to make ends meet. Two terms are enough. It's time for a positive change.”

The Democratic and Republican primaries will be held on Aug. 11.