Sen. Van Hollen urges Democrats to stand for something — not just be anti-Trump

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat representing Maryland, says his party must do more to regain public confidence and counter what he calls a "lawless president."

"We've become too much the party of the status quo when people want to see us move in a different direction," Van Hollen said in a Morning Edition interview about the future of the Democratic Party. "We need to be clear about what we're fighting for — not just what we're fighting against."

Van Hollen said Democrats need a sharper message, a clearer policy agenda and a willingness to back newer voices who are resonating with voters. He also outlined proposals he believes could help rebuild trust, including a tax cut for working- and middle-class Americans.

With no single leader guiding the party, Van Hollen told NPR's Leila Fadel that grassroots groups are providing the "fuel" for resisting Trump. He also said he plans to play a "big part" in the conversation about the direction of the Democratic Party heading into the 2028 election.

