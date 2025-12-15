On the 50th anniversary of federal disability protections, NH advocates say students face an uncertain future

New Hampshire special education advocates are marking the fiftieth anniversary of federal disability protections with celebration – and concern. They fear services that have allowed students with disabilities to succeed alongside their classmates are under threat as costs rise and the Trump administration dismantles the U.S. Department of Education.

Rachel Borge, who directs special education services for the Hudson School District, joined colleagues in Concord Friday to celebrate IDEA, the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which ensures access to free appropriate public education to children with disabilities. Borge said she’s concerned about the Trump administration’s plans to give oversight of her students' educational rights to the federal Health and Human Services officials.

“We have worked really hard to make sure that our students with educational disabilities are perceived as students first,” Borge said. “When you change the lens to a health and human service lens, it automatically gives a perception and a message that our students are ill or that there is something wrong. It's just a terrible, horrible message.”

Chris Beeso, the director of student services for the Mascoma Valley Regional School District, is thinking ahead to March, when voters will decide school district budgets.

Local taxpayers cover a significant portion of special education costs because state and federal funding is limited, he said. In August, superior court Judge David Ruoff ruled that New Hampshire is underfunding special education , but stopped short of ordering the Legislature to spend more.

“We have worked really hard to make sure that our students with educational disabilities are perceived as students first,” Borge said. “When you change the lens to a health and human service lens, it automatically gives a perception and a message that our students are ill or that there is something wrong."

Meanwhile, schools are seeing demand for special education services increase, and with it, associated costs.

“You could have a transportation contract go up 30% or have a 7% increase for an out-of-district placement that you weren't anticipating,” said Beeso. “So the cost of just doing business is far outpacing a district's ability to appropriately budget for it.”

Costs aren’t the only budget challenge facing districts, said Patricia Wallace, director of student services for the Hinsdale School District. A school district budget passed in March cannot account for new students with special education needs who enroll months later.

“We kind of have to be projection mind readers almost, because we don't know,” she said.

Jane Bergeron, executive director of the New Hampshire Association of Special Education Administrators, said New Hampshire has been a leader in ensuring special education students have the services they are entitled to. She cited the University of New Hampshire’s Institute on Disability work with policy makers, school leaders, and families.

Lawmakers are expected to take up several bills next year related to special education, including bills related to state funding for services.