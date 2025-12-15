Waterbury continues with boil advisory as thousands remain without water

About 60% of Waterbury residents remained without water for a third day in a row Monday afternoon as crews were working to restore service.

Those who do have water were under a boil water advisory.

That follows a massive water main break on Thomaston Avenue Friday night.

Most of the water service disruption was affecting people on the eastern side of the city. Mayor Paul Pernerewski said he expects water service to be restored quickly but advised residents who have water to continue boiling it before it's used.

“We fully expect by tomorrow [Tuesday] that the water will be flowing through those pipes, once all of that is taken care of,” Pernerewski said.

Residents were picking up water at two locations, the Municipal Stadium and Crosby High School.

Gov. Ned Lamont deployed the Connecticut National Guard to assist with water distribution.

Demand for bottled water remained steady, said Major Mike Wilcoxson, director of public affairs for the Connecticut National Guard.

“To date, as of last night, we were able to help distribute 96 pallets of water totaling over 30,000 gallons of drinkable water for the residents,” Wilcoxson said.

Residents on social media complained about the lack of water access.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Work continues on Thomaston Ave in Waterbury on December 15, 2025 to repair a water main that burst over the weekend leaving thousands without water.

“It's a frustrating situation,” Pernerewski said. “I understand fully the frustrations, and I share those, and I would just ask them to be patient. We've been working to find a solution to this as quickly as we could, and we have one at this point that I fully believe is going to work.”

The city replaced a valve on a nearby water main located at Huntingdon Avenue to route water flow away from the damaged water main, according to Waterbury Water Department Superintendent Bradley Malay.

But he said residents shouldn’t expect water to automatically come back once the city restores water.

“We're going to start pumping water, or that water is being restored, you might not see water for hours and hours and hours,” Malay said. “We can't just force water down the line, because air and water in pipelines causes problems.”

Pernerewski asked residents to open their bathtubs to push out the air that accumulated in the city’s water pipes. He said the more residents participate, the faster the water can start running.

He said water would be discolored due to sediment which had built up.

The water main break occurred in a section of water pipe originally installed during the turn of the 20th century.

Since then, the city has worked to repair and upgrade its municipal water pipes including a current $30 million project to replace or upgrade pipes, including the pipes by the water main on Thomason Avenue, Pernerewski said. The city had identified 10 valves which were at risk of failing in September.

Then the water main broke, delaying the upgrades, which include relining the pipes to extend its service life.

“The system is old," Pernerewski said. “We know we're going to have these problems. This sort of a catastrophic problem is ... because it was a conjunction of all of these pipes in one spot. It's like one in a million that you could have this sort of an issue happen.”

