Video: Vehicles drive through anti-ICE demonstration in Hartford

Hartford police are pursuing possible criminal charges after two vehicles leaving a federal building in the city drove through a crowd of protesters Thursday.

Roughly 200 people gathered outside the Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building at a vigil in memory of Renee Good, the woman fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis earlier this week.

While the event was underway, a group of protesters on the other side of the building tried to block several vehicles from exiting onto the street. Witnesses said the protesters were attempting to stop what they thought was a detainee removal by ICE.

Video captured by Connecticut Public shows a masked man using pepper spray to disperse the crowd. A sedan gradually advanced into the group, pushing back several people lined up against its front bumper. Moments later, a white van followed behind it, driving toward a person who can be seen in its path.

Video shows someone appearing to strike the rear window of the van, shattering the glass.

At a press conference Friday, Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said at least one person was struck by the vehicles, which local authorities believe were driven by federal officers. Arulampalam said Hartford police are now investigating potential hit-and-run and assault charges against those involved.

“We're going to investigate it, we're going to determine who was involved, and if they violated the law here in the city of Hartford, they're going to face consequences,” Arulampalam said.

Arulampalam said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has not provided “any level of coordination or cooperation” in the investigation. He said the agency indicated it's conducting its own investigation out of a field office in Boston.

DHS and ICE did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

“We're in uncharted territory,” Arulampalam said. “This cycle of violence came from the White House, and it has been perpetuated across cities all across America.”

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam (center) responds to incidents at a protest against ICE the night before during which suspected federal employees used pepper spray on protesters, one protester was struck by a suspected federal vehicle, and a window on the vehicle was broken by a protester. Flanked by Deputy Police Chief Gabriel Laureano (left) and Police Captain Kevin O’Brien (right) at City Hall, Arulampalam vowed to investigate each incident as a crime on January 9, 2026.

U.S. Rep. John Larson, a Democrat, said in a statement that he stands with the mayor “in calling for transparency and accountability” regarding the havoc that unfolded.

“Protesters gathered peacefully to honor a life lost in Minneapolis and instead found themselves in a confrontation that was entirely predictable given how this administration has empowered federal agents to act with impunity,” Larson said.

State Rep. Vincent Candelora, the Republican House minority leader, said investigating the incident will be a “tall task.”

“I'm not sure the federal government is going to cede their jurisdiction to criminal activity over to a local law enforcement authority,” Candelora said. “To create that rhetoric and impression that we at the local level have some control over this, to me, it's irresponsible.”

State Sen. Stephen Harding, the Republican Senate minority leader, called for an end to "amped up rhetoric" and violence while the investigation plays out.

"Anyone who doesn’t like how the law is enforced is free to advocate for different laws, and to protest peacefully," he said. "Here in Connecticut, Republicans continue to support legal immigration, law enforcement and victims of violent crime while demanding safer streets and respect for the taxpayers’ money."

Mark Mirko and Daniela Doncel contributed to this report.

Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.