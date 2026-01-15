Trump administration will investigate Champlain Valley high school over trans athlete policies

The Trump administration has opened an investigation into Champlain Valley Union High School over the school’s policies concerning transgender athletes.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday it was investigating 15 school districts and three colleges across nine states, including the regional high school in Hinesburg.

It said the investigations were prompted by complaints filed against the schools under the civil rights law, Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any program that receives federal funding.

The Trump administration has been threatening to crack down on schools that allow transgender athletes to compete based on their gender identity, and many colleges and school districts have changed their policies to appease the administration.

But many schools have continued to allow transgender athletes to compete, and the investigation targets some of those districts.

“Time and again, the Trump Administration has made its position clear: violations of women’s rights, dignity, and fairness are unacceptable,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a press release. “We will leave no stone unturned in these investigations to uphold women’s right to equal access in education programs— a fight that started over half a century ago and is far from finished.”

The investigation was announced a day after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments over policies banning transgender girls from participating in public school sports in two states.

The Vermont Agency of Education has issued guidance to schools that generally directs schools to allow students to compete in accordance with the student’s gender identity.

