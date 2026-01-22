See the full list of 2026 Oscar nominations

Updated January 22, 2026 at 10:19 AM EST

Nominations for the 2026 Oscars are out, with Sinners leading the pack with a record 16 nominations for an individual movie. Star Michael B. Jordan, who played twins Smoke and Stack in the horror film set in 1930s Mississippi, was nominated for his first time. The film also garnered nods for best picture, best original screenplay, best directing and more.

First-time acting nominees this year also include Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another), and much of the cast of the Norwegian drama Sentimental Value, including Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgård.

One Battle After Another follows Sinners with 13 nods, including for best picture and a best actor nomination for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Timothée Chalamet, the star of frenetic table tennis story Marty Supreme, was nominated for best actor for his second year in a row. Last year, he got a nod for A Complete Unknown.

The Oscars will be hosted by Conan O'Brien on Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, airing on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Best picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best animated feature film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best animated short film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Achievement in cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Achievement in costume design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Achievement in directing

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best documentary feature film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best documentary short film

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Achievement in film editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best international feature film

The Secret Agent, Brazil

It Was Just an Accident, France

Sentimental Value, Norway

Sirāt, Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Achievement in casting

Hamnet, Nina Gold

Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti

One Battle after Another, Cassandra Kulukundis

The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues

Sinners, Francine Maisler

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Frankenstein, Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Kokuho, Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine, Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister, Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Original Score

Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet, Max Richter

One Battle after Another, Jonny Greenwood

Sinners, Ludwig Goransson

Original Song

"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless; music and lyric by Diane Warren

"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters; music and lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park

"I Lied to You" from Sinners; music and lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson

"Sweet Dreams of Joy" from Viva Verdi!; music and lyric by Nicholas Pike

"Train Dreams" from Train Dreams; music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; lyric by Nick Cave

Achievement in production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best live action short film

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Achievement in sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt

Achievement in visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Bugonia, screenplay by Will Tracy

Frankenstein, written for the screen by Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet, screenplay by Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell

One Battle after Another, written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams, screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Blue Moon, written by Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident, written by Jafar Panahi; script collaborators: Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian

Marty Supreme, written by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value, written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners, written by Ryan Coogler

