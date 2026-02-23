© 2026
Amherst considers resolution asking AG to hold ICE agents accountable to state law

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published February 23, 2026 at 4:40 PM EST
Grassroots organization
Indivisible West Quabbin
/
Facebook
A rally calling for an end to federal ICE agents abuse of power in downtown Amherst on January 11, 2026.

Town councilors in Amherst, Massachusetts, will vote Monday night on a resolution asking the state attorney general to prosecute federal ICE agents who violate state law.

Because of the storm, the meeting will be held virtually.

The resolution, backed by five town councilors and a group of residents, asks Massachusetts officials to investigate Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who have acted violently towards immigrants, protestors and others.

Amherst town councilor Amber Cano-Martin said part of the value of this resolution is that it cites legal cases, relevant to Massachusetts rights, in order prosecute federal agents when they break the law.

“We believe that providing this really airtight legal argument, as well as getting other municipalities across the state to pass similar resolutions and send them to the AG's office, as well as to the governor [and] lieutenant governor will really create support and pressure for the attorney general to do this,” Cano-Martin said.

The resolution includes what city councilors describe as unlawful apprehensions of people by ICE agents in other parts of the state.
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
