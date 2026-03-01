© 2026
Photos: U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran and reactions from around the world

NPR | By Nickolai Hammar
Published March 1, 2026 at 3:51 PM EST
Smoke rises after a series of explosions in Tehran, Iran on March 01, 2026.
Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images
After the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran early Saturday, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at targets across the region. The scope of the war continued to widen in its second day, and around the world, the Iranian diaspora and supporters of the Ayatollah reacted to his death.

Here's a look at Iran, Israel and reactions from around the world.

A group of demonstrators wave Iranian flags in support of the government and against U.S. and Israeli strikes in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
Vahid Salemi/AP Photo /
Israeli first responders arrive at the scene of an Iranian strike in retaliation for coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes in Tel Aviv on February 28, 2026.
Oren Ziv/dpa Picture-Alliance via Getty Images /
Emergency personnel work to extinguish a building fire in Manama, Bahrain on February 28, 2026. The fire was the result of retaliation strikes by Iran, following the coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel.
Fadhel Madan/AFP via Getty Images /
Government supporters chant slogans as they gather in mourning after state TV officially announced the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026.
Vahid Salemi/AP Photo /
People at a public square in Tehran mourn the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US and Israeli strikes on March 1, 2026.
Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images /
Demonstrators in support of a war in Iran at City Hall in Los Angeles, California, US, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images /
Demonstrators hold a sign reading "No New US War In The Middle East" during a protest against war in Iran in Houston, Texas, US, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images /
Demonstrators holding Iranian flags and portraits of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gather at Sebeen Square, under the control of Iran-backed Houthis, to protest the killing of Khamenei in US and Israeli airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen on March 01, 2026.
Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu via Getty Images /
Members of the Iranian community take part in celebrations following the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on March 01, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images /
A smoke plume rises following a missile strike on a building in Tehran on March 1, 2026.
Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images /
Leah Guttmann holds her son, Teddy, as other people take shelter in an underground parking garage while air-raid sirens warn of incoming missiles launched by Iran toward Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 1, 2026.
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo /
A person watches as plumes of smoke rise over the skyline following explosions on March 1, 2026 in Tehran, Iran.
Stringer/Getty Images /
