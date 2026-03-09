© 2026
Saint Anselm announces its new president

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published March 9, 2026 at 4:31 PM EDT
Dr. Michael Lewis will take over as president of Saint Anselm College. He spoke at the college on March 9, 2026.
Vimeo
Dr. Michael Lewis will take over as president of Saint Anselm College. He spoke at the college on March 9, 2026.

Michael Lewis will take over as the next president of Saint Anselm College, the school announced Monday.

Lewis is replacing Dr. Joseph Favazza, who is retiring after leading Saint Anselm for seven years.

Lewis holds a doctorate in chemistry and began his teaching career at Saint Louis University in 2004. For the past six years, he’s served as the school’s provost.

During remarks to Saint Anselm faculty and students, he said that he was joining the school at a time of strength.

“The enrollment growth, the expansion of graduate programs, the thoughtful development of schools, the renewal of the core curriculum, and the transformational philanthropy: All of this speaks to a college that is forward looking,” he said.

Lewis praised Favazza’s leadership of the college.

Saint Anselm held a national search to find the school’s next leader. Jeb Lavelle, who chairs the board of trustees, said that the school was looking for someone “who is a strong listener, who builds deep relationships with others, and has made difficult decisions with the mission as the guide.”

Lewis said he was committed to advancing Catholic education, and that he considers the work a calling.

“We do not see faith and reason in opposition. We see them in conversation. We see them informing one another in the pursuit of truth,” he said.

Lewis and his wife Heather, who is a professor of social work, have two children. He was born in Nova Scotia.

Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
