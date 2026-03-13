If you haven't filed your taxes yet, this Manchester-based tax preparer has some advice

With new deductions and changes to some tax credits this year, Manchester-based tax preparer Laura Melo says there’s still time to get organized before the April 15 tax deadline.

“Regardless of whether you’re going to get a refund or not, you should file your taxes,” said Melo, a Manchester-based tax preparer with nearly five years of experience assisting Spanish-speakers in New Hampshire.

Melo works with Toro Taxes and runs her own business, Melo Tax Services NH .

Courtesy Photo Laura Melo, preparadora de impuestos en Manchester.

Here are some tips and resources she shared with NHPR’s Qué Hay team you could also use for this season.

This interview was translated and edited for clarity.

Puedes leer esta entrevista en español aquí.

File your taxes regardless of your immigration status

Melo and other tax experts said that all undocumented immigrants or individuals in an immigration process, must file taxes. Melo said this is actually important for the process.

“It’s an obligation for every resident of any state of the U.S.” she said. “It's about keeping up with the federal government.”

As reported by Factchequeado , the IRS is prohibited from sharing personal information with other federal agencies, after a federal judge ordered the IRS to stop sharing residential addresses with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Feb. 5. Feb. 5, 2026.

This way, people avoid fines, penalties or tax backlogs, said Melo as they move through their immigration proceedings.

But Melo points out that if someone who doesn’t have a work authorization files their taxes, they are not eligible to receive the Earned Income Tax Credit.

If someone who doesn’t have a social security number and files their taxes using an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN), they can still receive a child tax credit if their child or children have social security numbers.

New deductions for tipped workers and overtime pay

If you're a tipped worker, check if you qualify for the new tax deduction, for up to $25,000 in tips.

“Previously, no credit was given for that; instead, the person who worked for tips had to declare that income and obviously had to pay more taxes because tips and overtime is money,” she said.

People who work overtime can deduct $12,500 per individual or $25,000 for people filing jointly.

Ask for help, avoid fraud

Melo says while using a tax preparer can be helpful, it’s important to be on the lookout for any potential fraud.

She says there are some “ghost preparers,” people that promise individuals that their refund would be higher, something you can only achieve if you put the wrong numbers as you file. Normally, these people disappear “like ghosts” after the process, she said. They’re not there if the IRS comes back with questions about the filings.

There may not be immediate consequences but this is not ideal in case of an IRS audit.

“Check your taxes, don’t sign anything without double-checking,” said Melo. “Check if your dependents are included, and if there are some things you don’t recognize, do something about it.”

Make sure you have all the documents you need to file

Here’s a list of some files you may need to file your taxes: ID, social security number, dependent’s birth certificates and social security numbers, work forms like W2s or 1099s, income documents, property papers or any bank documents. Here’s a longer list from the IRS.