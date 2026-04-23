DHS funding advances, Neal still hoping for negotiation

Early Thursday, the US Senate started the process of trying to fund the Department of Homeland Security. The Republican majority is using what is known as the "reconciliation” process, which is time consuming but eliminates the need for 60 votes in that chamber.

DHS has been shut down since February amid a squabble on Capitol Hill. The measure now moves on to the House.

Springfield US Representative Richard Neal, a Democrat, said he believes the situation could have been solved amicably.

"When the legislation makes it way to the House, we will have an opportunity, even though they will attempt to use that process once again, to make our position known," Neal said. "I'm ever so hopeful that there will be at least a handful of that will force a negotiation rather than just trying to jam this through."

Democrats have objected to the funding, arguing reforms are needed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which falls under DHS.

Neal speculated that the House could take up the funding package in short order.

Virginia vote could help Democrats further in the midterms

Voters in Virginia this week voted to redraw the state’s congressional districts, a move that could help Democrats take back a majority in the U.S. House.

Republicans have filed a legal challenge looking to block the new districts in state court.

The move to redistrict ahead of the midterms began as President Donald Trump successfully pushed for Texas to redraw its districts to favor Republicans. Since then, California and Virginia have gone the opposite direction, tilting toward Democrats.

Neal said by starting this movement to redistrict, Trump may have endangered his own party’s majority on Capitol Hill.

"It now seems likely that there's a distinct possibility that the President, for the first time, could create a gerrymander that took his party to the minority in the House of Representatives," Neal said, adding "the President lit this fuse."