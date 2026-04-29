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Fisher Cats toss no-hitter behind four pitchers

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published April 29, 2026 at 11:41 AM EDT
Four New Hampshire pitchers — Jackson Wentworth, Nate Garkow, Irv Carter, and Kai Peterson — worked with catcher Patrick Winkel to record nine hitless innings on Tuesday.
Susan McGowan/New Hampshire Fisher Cats
Pitchers Jackson Wentworth and Irv Carter, catcher Patrick Winkel (center), and hurlers Nate Garkow and Kai Peterson combined to record nine hitless innings on Tuesday.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats put on a pitching clinic on Tuesday, with four hurlers combining for a no-hitter over the visiting Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Starter Jackson Wentworth pitched into the fifth inning without giving up a hit. Nate Garkow, Irv Carter, and Kai Peterson held up the scoreline, helping the Fisher Cats improve to 11-8 on the young season, good enough for first place in their division.

This was the fifth no-hitter in team history, and their first nine-inning “no-no” since 2012.

It wasn’t exactly the prettiest performance: the pitchers combined for 10 walks, outpacing their 9 strikeouts.

The teams will square off again Wednesday in Manchester, with the first game of a scheduled double header kicking off at 5:05 p.m.

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Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman