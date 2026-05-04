May in Maine: 10 ways to get outside this month

Did the April showers bring May flowers? It looks like it! The temperatures are warming and the outdoor recreation season is ramping up. Get to know Maine’s trails, animals, plants and more by getting outside. If you’re a gardener, May is prime time to be planting and growing. Join an event happening near you or simply go for a walk in the woods. If plants aren’t your thing, take a farm tour or try out disc golf.

Here are some events happening across the state in May. Check out more events at Maine Public’s community calendar.

Events in May

Feathers & Feeders: Backyard Bird Photography for Beginners

Fields Pond Audubon Center, Holden

3:30-4:30 p.m. May 6 & 13

Cost: $15

Join nature photographer and guide L’aura Bradford and learn the basics of bird photography for beginners. Bring your own camera to capture shots of Maine birds.

Ari Snider / Maine Public A fiddlehead fern

Fiddlehead ID Hike

Pineland Farms, new Gloucester

May 8, 10, 15, 17

Cost: $40

Join a guided tour around Pineland Farms and beyond to find and identify fiddleheads, the classic Maine delicacy. Learn the ins and outs of natural foraging and ecological stewardship. Plus you get to take some fiddleheads home.

Creative Nature Club

Langlais Art Preserve, Cushing

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 9

Cost: Free

The Creative Nature Club walks bring nature and art together. Learn about the relationships between plants and animals and make pollinator puppets. Perfect for kids ages 6-10.

Wings, Waves & Woods Festival

Various locations in Deer Isle-Stonington

May 13-17

Cost: $5 suggested donation, boat cruise cost: $60-$75

The festival is packed with events each day for birders and nature lovers. You could take a guided boat tour around the islands to see wildlife and maybe even spot Atlantic puffins. Take part in outdoor walks and crafting workshops.

Disc Golf Grand Opening

Smiling Hill Farm, Westbrook

10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 15

Cost: $12

Have you tried disc golf? The sport is a combination of Frisbee and golf and you can play on the new course at Smiling Hill Farm. Plus stick around for lunch, ice cream and farm animals.

Open Farm Day

Growing to Give, Brunswick

1-3 p.m. May 16

Cost: Free

Interested in farming? Take a guided farm tour and learn about local agriculture, food systems and how to help people facing food insecurity.

Flow on the Farm

Broadturn Farm, Scarborough

3:30-5 p.m. May 21

Cost: $21-$24

Take a yoga class inside an open barn surrounded by fresh air and flowers on Broadturn Farm. Plus check out the trails around the farm.

LGBTQIA+ Welcoming Walkabout

Gibson Preserve, Searsmont

10 a.m.-noon May 23

Cost: Free

Welcoming Walkabouts are hosted by the Grunge with partnership from Georges River Land Trust. This is a chance for LGBTQA+ community members to build connections outdoors and explore trails at the Gibson Preserve. Events will happen across midcoast trails this summer.

Urban Soils and Lead: Exploring Best Practices

5:30-7:30 p.m. May 28

Boyd Street Urban Farm, Portland

Free

Do you live in Portland or another Maine city and want to grow your own food? Learn how to safely grow food in your garden and how to test the health of your urban soil.

Signs of Hope Walk

Kennebec River Trail, Augusta

9 a.m.-noon May 30

Cost: $10-$35

Come walk with community members to raise awareness and support mental health and recovery.