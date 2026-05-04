May in Maine: 10 ways to get outside this month
Did the April showers bring May flowers? It looks like it! The temperatures are warming and the outdoor recreation season is ramping up. Get to know Maine’s trails, animals, plants and more by getting outside. If you’re a gardener, May is prime time to be planting and growing. Join an event happening near you or simply go for a walk in the woods. If plants aren’t your thing, take a farm tour or try out disc golf.
Here are some events happening across the state in May. Check out more events at Maine Public’s community calendar.
Events in May
Feathers & Feeders: Backyard Bird Photography for Beginners
Fields Pond Audubon Center, Holden
3:30-4:30 p.m. May 6 & 13
Cost: $15
Join nature photographer and guide L’aura Bradford and learn the basics of bird photography for beginners. Bring your own camera to capture shots of Maine birds.
Fiddlehead ID Hike
Pineland Farms, new Gloucester
May 8, 10, 15, 17
Cost: $40
Join a guided tour around Pineland Farms and beyond to find and identify fiddleheads, the classic Maine delicacy. Learn the ins and outs of natural foraging and ecological stewardship. Plus you get to take some fiddleheads home.
Creative Nature Club
Langlais Art Preserve, Cushing
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 9
Cost: Free
The Creative Nature Club walks bring nature and art together. Learn about the relationships between plants and animals and make pollinator puppets. Perfect for kids ages 6-10.
Wings, Waves & Woods Festival
Various locations in Deer Isle-Stonington
May 13-17
Cost: $5 suggested donation, boat cruise cost: $60-$75
The festival is packed with events each day for birders and nature lovers. You could take a guided boat tour around the islands to see wildlife and maybe even spot Atlantic puffins. Take part in outdoor walks and crafting workshops.
Disc Golf Grand Opening
Smiling Hill Farm, Westbrook
10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 15
Cost: $12
Have you tried disc golf? The sport is a combination of Frisbee and golf and you can play on the new course at Smiling Hill Farm. Plus stick around for lunch, ice cream and farm animals.
Open Farm Day
Growing to Give, Brunswick
1-3 p.m. May 16
Cost: Free
Interested in farming? Take a guided farm tour and learn about local agriculture, food systems and how to help people facing food insecurity.
Flow on the Farm
Broadturn Farm, Scarborough
3:30-5 p.m. May 21
Cost: $21-$24
Take a yoga class inside an open barn surrounded by fresh air and flowers on Broadturn Farm. Plus check out the trails around the farm.
LGBTQIA+ Welcoming Walkabout
Gibson Preserve, Searsmont
10 a.m.-noon May 23
Cost: Free
Welcoming Walkabouts are hosted by the Grunge with partnership from Georges River Land Trust. This is a chance for LGBTQA+ community members to build connections outdoors and explore trails at the Gibson Preserve. Events will happen across midcoast trails this summer.
Urban Soils and Lead: Exploring Best Practices
5:30-7:30 p.m. May 28
Boyd Street Urban Farm, Portland
Free
Do you live in Portland or another Maine city and want to grow your own food? Learn how to safely grow food in your garden and how to test the health of your urban soil.
Signs of Hope Walk
Kennebec River Trail, Augusta
9 a.m.-noon May 30
Cost: $10-$35
Come walk with community members to raise awareness and support mental health and recovery.