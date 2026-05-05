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Nashua man, FAA employee charged with threatening the president

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Daniela Allee
Published May 5, 2026 at 3:20 PM EDT
Donald Trump in Manchester
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
President Donald Trump campaigning at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester hotel ballroom on April 27, 2023.

A Nashua man has been charged with threatening the president after emailing the White House last month with an explicit threat of violence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Dean DelleChiaie, a mechanical engineer with the Federal Aviation Administration, allegedly made several internet searches on his work computer in late January including how to get a gun into a federal facility, previous assassination attempts, and the phrase "I am going to kill Donald John Trump." He also searched for the location of the Vice President and Secretary of State’s homes.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, DelleChiaie took his computer to the FAA’s technology department and asked them to delete his search history, triggering an investigation.

A Secret Service agent and Nashua police officer visited DelleChiaie at his apartment on Feb. 3. He admitted conducting those searches and owning three firearms, according to authorities.

He told authorities he was remorseful and that he realized he shouldn’t search for those things. But, according to the affidavit, DelleChiaie said he was upset with the administration because of the election, presidential pardons and the Epstein files.

The agent noted that there were several items written on a whiteboard on the fridge, including “Calm down more,” “Go to DC office if they do not action,” and “Say arrest me ‘I am going to murder Donald John Trump - per defense of oath.’”

DelleChiaie also told officers he was depressed, in therapy and regularly drank and used marijuana and other drugs.

In late April, 35-year-old DelleChiaie sent an email from his personal email account to the White House, allegedly writing that he was going to quote "neutralize/kill" the president because he “decided to kill kids - and say that it was War - when in reality it was terrorism. God knows your actions and where you belong."

DelleChiaie faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He appeared before a federal court judge Tuesday and has been assigned a public defender.
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New England News Collaborative
Daniela Allee
I help guide NHPR’s bilingual journalism and our climate/environment journalism in an effort to fill these reporting gaps in New Hampshire. I work with our journalists to tell stories that inform, celebrate and empower Latino/a/x community members in the state through our WhatsApp news service ¿Que Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? as well as NHPR’s digital platforms in Spanish and English. For our By Degrees climate coverage, I work with reporters and producers to tell stories that take audience members to the places and people grappling with and responding to climate change, while explaining the forces both driving and limiting New Hampshire’s efforts to respond to this crisis.
See stories by Daniela Allee