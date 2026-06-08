New England immigration advocates issue travel advisory ahead of World Cup

As the FIFA World Cup kicks off this week, immigration advocates in Maine and across New England have issued a travel advisory for international visitors amid stepped-up federal enforcement.

The Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition and its counterparts in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts say foreign visitors could face searches of their electronic devices at ports of entry, screening of social media accounts, and aggressive immigration enforcement, including "racial profiling."

MIRC's executive director Mufalo Chitam said she wants visitors to be aware of increased enforcement.

"You need to travel very informed. What is happening here is real," Chitam said.

The groups are recommending that international visitors carry their passports and visa documents with them at all times, and register their travel plans with their country's embassy.

In a written statement, Department of Homeland Security Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis dismissed those concerns, and said visitors who come to the U.S. legally have "nothing to worry about," adding that DHS "is working around the clock with federal, state, local, and international partners to ensure a safe and secure environment for players, fans, and communities hosting these events."

Boston is one of 11 American host cities for this year's Cup, with seven matches scheduled for Gillette Stadium, beginning with Haiti vs. Scotland on Saturday.