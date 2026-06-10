CT lawmakers, policy holders, condemn double-digit rate hikes requested by health insurers

The Connecticut Insurance Department has received double-digit health insurance premium rate hike requests from Anthem, ConnectiCare Benefits, ConnectiCare Insurance Company, and United Healthcare for 2027.

On average, insurers requested more than 16% increases for individual health plans, and nearly 18% hikes for employer-sponsored plans for small businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

The Connecticut Insurance Department, which is reviewing and would ultimately need to approve the requests, said it will “conduct a thorough review of every filing.”

“Our actuarial team carefully examines the data behind each request, including trends in medical costs, healthcare utilization, and prescription drug spending,” Josh Hershman, insurance commissioner, said in a statement. “These filings reflect rising costs across the healthcare system.”

In their rate filings, insurers attributed the increase to rising health care and prescription drug costs, and the sunsetting of enhanced federal premium subsidies, which could result in healthier people dropping coverage.

State lawmakers condemned the high double-digit premium increases, which would affect more than 200,000 people covered by the plans.

State Sen. Dr. Jeff Gordon, a Republican representing Ashford, called upon officials to reject the “unsustainable” hike requests. State Sen. Matt Lesser, a Democrat representing Middletown, said lawmakers must consider a public option – government-backed affordable care that exists alongside private insurance.

Meanwhile, insurance policy holders are bracing for higher costs.

“My husband and I are self-employed and pay for our own health insurance. Premium increases scare us,” said Colleen Shaddox of New Haven, who is an Anthem policy holder. “Even worse, is how little we get after paying for the gold plan. We both skip going to the doctor at times because the deductibles and copays are so high.”

Public comments are currently open with the insurance department, and the agency is expected to make final decisions in early September. Open enrollment for the 2027 coverage year is expected to begin on Nov. 1, 2026.