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Trail of cigarettes helps lead authorities to alleged Hinsdale mini mart robbers

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published June 18, 2026 at 3:03 PM EDT
Authorities accuse Richard Connor and James Ferguson of robbing a convenience store in Hinsdale, and fleeing with more than $200,000 worth of cigarettes.
U.S. Attorney's office
Authorities accuse Richard Connor and James Ferguson of robbing a convenience store in Hinsdale and fleeing with more than $200,000 worth of cigarettes.

Two alleged robbers who police say made off with more than $200,000 worth of cigarettes are in custody after their plan went up in smoke: In their haste to flee the T-Bird Mini Mart in Hinsdale on March 15, they failed to fully close the back door of their stolen box truck, leaving a trail of cartons on the roadway for authorities to follow, according to police.

Richard Connor and James Ferguson, both in their 60s, were recently taken into custody in Massachusetts. The men are accused of robbing the market at gunpoint, using duct tape and handcuffs to subdue two employees. After loading the cigarettes into the back of a U-Haul box truck, “some of the stolen cigarettes fell from the vehicle and helped investigators trace their route,” prosecutors said Thursday.

Within hours of the robbery, police discovered the U-Haul engulfed in flames in Orange, Massachusetts. Investigators later determined the truck had been stolen earlier in March from the rental company’s location in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Authorities used cell phone location data and surveillance footage from both the mini mart and U-Haul thefts to identify the men. After obtaining search warrants, police say they found cartons of cigarettes bearing New Hampshire tax stamps inside the men's respective homes.

Cigarettes allegedly stolen by the defendants were recovered inside their homes.
U.S. Attorney's office
Cigarettes allegedly stolen by the defendants were recovered inside their homes.

Connor admitted to the crime, according to police paperwork. He said Ferguson was his brother and hatched the plan: “Connor further stated that he should’ve told Ferguson 'no' when asked to participate in the robbery.”

Attorneys for the suspects did not immediately respond to a request for comment. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.

Ferguson is scheduled to make his first court appearance in New Hampshire on Monday, with Connor set to appear later in the week.
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Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman