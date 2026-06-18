Embedded: "We Keep Us Safe" from NPR, KUOW and The Seattle Times

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ADDITIONAL READING

PODCAST CREDITS

Reporting: Sydney Brownstone, Will James and David Gutman

Production: Adelina Lancianese, Dan Girma and Abby Wendle with Liana Simstrom

Editing: Luis Trelles, Laura Greanias and Katie Simon

Additional Reporting & Production: Omari Salisbury, Greg Scruggs, David Gutherz and Sarah Wyman

Research: Dania Suleman and Miyoko Wolf

Mastering: Robert Rodriguez and Jimmy Keely

Standards, Editorial Review & Legal Support: Tony Cavin, Nadia Lancy, Johannes Doerge, Micah Ratner and Kathy George

Technical Support: Darrius Cook and Rob Harris

NPR Leadership: Katie Simon (Showrunner), Irene Noguchi (Executive Producer), Yolanda Sangweni (Vice President for Content) and Tommy Evans (Editor-In-Chief)

KUOW Leadership: Brendan Sweeney (Director of New Content) and Marshall Eisen (Chief Content Officer)

The Seattle Times Leadership: Laura Greanias (Investigations Editor) and Michele Matassa Flores (Executive Editor)

DIGITAL CREDITS

Design & Development: Alyson Hurt, Brent Jones, Jordan Postma, Sergio Romano, and Russell Gossett

Visual Editing: Emily Bogle, Shaun Martin and Frank Mina

Video Team: Tsering Bista, Megan Farmer, Nick Michael, John Poole and Sam Melbourneweaver

Audience Engagement: Arielle Retting and Ameera Butt

Writing & Editing: Sydney Brownstone, Laura Greanias, Dan Girma, David Gutman, Will James, Adelina Lancianese, Katie Simon, Luis Trelles, Abby Wendle

ADDITIONAL CREDITS

Special thanks to Ashley Dorelus, Marcus Kulik, Joey Wieser and Omari Salisbury at Converge Media for providing video footage.



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