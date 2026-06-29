Bow Wow: Tiny Desk Concert

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk celebrates the undeniable legacy of BET. Like the network that put Black artistry first, these sets reflect the essence of Black music.

Bow Wow built his own lane. His debut single spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Rap Tracks chart, he released three successful albums and landed a string of big screen appearances, all before turning 18. His transformation from child star to well-rounded entertainer serves as a blueprint for longevity, and honoring the impact and legacy of BET without him would have been incomplete.

They don't call him "Mr. 106 & Park" for nothing. The platform was practically built around the type of fandom he created. I was admittedly one of those devoted fans, with Lil' Bow Wow t-shirts and posters, glued to the screen every afternoon to watch as he dominated the countdowns. A generation of us continued to tune in as he eventually stepped in as a host of the show himself. It's a loyalty that Bow Wow earned, and he basks in that glory as he blazes through his Tiny Desk concert full of back-to-back hits.

As the Ohio-bred rapper says himself, Bow Wow keeps his set in the "No. 1 region," presenting fresh takes on a handful of his top-charting rap records throughout the years. The decades of dedication to his craft were evident in the cadence, stage presence and high-energy infused in performances of "Shortie Like Mine," "Fresh Azimiz" and "Let Me Hold You." Bow Wow also makes sure to include "Bounce with Me (from the motion picture Big Momma's House)," the song that started it all. Hearing it in the room felt full circle, a reminder that everything he built from just 13 years old has led to this exact moment.

SET LIST

"Outta My System"

"Fresh Azimiz"

"Shortie Like Mine"

"Bounce with Me (from the motion picture Big Momma's House )"

)" "Let Me Hold You"

"Like You"

MUSICIANS

Bow Wow: vocals

Marcus Devine: keys, music director

DJ Jus: DJ, background vocals

Andrew Ashford: keys

Nathaniel Lewis: guitar

Dre Bell: drums

Johnyce "Johdi" Jackson: background vocals

Jahz Watts: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Alanté Serene

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Vanessa Castillo

Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Josh Newell

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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