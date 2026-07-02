U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to CT assault rifle ban

A Connecticut lawmaker is concerned that the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to hear a case challenging the state’s assault weapon ban that followed the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

“I’m a little surprised the Supreme Court has taken this up. I think it's fairly settled law that states have a right and, frankly, an obligation to keep their citizens safe. And reasonable restrictions on firearms are one way to do that,” said state Rep. Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport), co-chair of the Judiciary Committee.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld Connecticut’s law last year, and there’s been a significant reduction in gun violence in the state since the 2013 law, he said.

“Our Connecticut assault weapon ban is designed to reduce violent crime in our state and frankly it's been successful in doing that,” Stafstrom said.

“As Connecticut has pushed to strengthen its firearms laws, we’ve seen our violent crime rate drop dramatically. And I really hope that the Supreme Court will not engage in partisanship on this,” he said.

Several states and cities, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., have similar laws.

Gun rights advocates claim they violate the Second Amendment. The case is to be argued before the Supreme Court in the fall.