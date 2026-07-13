Developing: One dead in ICE involved shooting in Biddeford

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One person is reported dead following a shooting involving ICE agents in Biddeford.

That's according to a social media post by Maine House Speaker Speaker Ryan Fecteau.

Fecteau says the shooting happened this Monday morning near Pool Street.

Fecteau also says Maine State Police are gathering details at the scene and he expects the FBI to investigate as well.

"Our team is monitoring this situation very closely and will [provide] updates as we learn more. My heart is with Biddeford — and with all Mainers," Troy Jackson, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said in a social media post on Monday.

"We are heartbroken to share that one of our community members was killed this morning during an encounter with ICE in Biddeford," Project Relief, an immigrant rights advocacy group, said a statement Monday morning. "We are in contact with the family and are committed to supporting them during this unimaginable time. This was a young person whose life was cut short, and our community must come together to stand with their loved ones and ensure they are not alone. They must get justice. We will continue to share updates as we learn more, along with ways you can show your solidarity and support the family and the community."