Troy Jackson pledges to continue progressive 'movement' as he closes in on Senate nomination

By the time Troy Jackson addressed supporters in Sanford early Sunday morning, it was already abundantly clear that he was outperforming every other Democratic candidate — by far — in this first, critical stage of the Senate nomination process.

“You know, our supporters swept all 44 delegates in Penobscot County, they swept all 40 delegates in Kennebec County and our entire slate ... was elected in Cumberland County," Jackson said to loud applause from the crowd.

Democrats in all 16 Maine counties met Saturday and Sunday to elect the delegates who will actually choose a new nominee to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins this fall. Those delegates are not obligated to vote for any candidate.

But many had already made their preferences clear. And as the delegate-selection process rolled on, Jackson’s campaign claimed the vast majority had already signaled their support for him, likely setting him up to clinch the nomination next weekend.

It was a major turn of events for Jackson, a logger and former Maine Senate president who finished third in the Democratic primary for governor last month. But he managed to mobilize a massive base of supporters among labor union members and the army of volunteers that had worked so hard for Graham Platner, a fellow progressive and populist who withdrew from the race weeks ago.

Steve Mistler / Maine Public Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Troy Jackson speaks at a rally during the York County Democratic caucus on July 19 as he closed in on the nomination to replace Graham Platner.

"Those delegates were not handed to us. You know, we earned them because hundreds and hundreds of people organized their neighbors, made the calls, had the conversations," Jackson said. "And that is how working people have always built power, and that is what this movement has always been about. Even before me, you know, even without me, this movement has always been about working people having the opportunity, showing up, and fighting for what they deserve."

By Sunday evening, all of Jackson's top rivals for the nomination — including Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, former Maine CDC director Nirav Shah and former congressional candidate Jordan Wood — had dropped out of the race.

Under state law, Maine Democratic Party leaders had less than three weeks to select a new nominee after Platner withdrew following rape accusations from a former romantic partner — allegations that he strongly denied. Under intense pressure to respect the massive grassroots support behind Platner, party leaders settled on county-by-county, caucus-style meetings to elect delegates.

To be sure, not everyone was happy with the process. Some participants were frustrated that the many independents who contributed to Platner's record-high vote total during the June 9 primary could not participate in the Democrat-only event. Others were upset that Jackson and the other candidates had lined up slates of delegates in the days before the meetings.

But Catherine Ednie of Hancock, who was among the 500-plus people who attended her county meeting in Ellsworth, was impressed with the process. She was backing either Jackson or Bellows.

"I think it's kind of a miracle that they came up with this process and it's so organized, and they have so many volunteers," Ednie said. "And I think that's a credit to Graham Platner and the kind of enthusiasm and support that he generated."

Kevin Miller / Maine Public Democrats in Ellsworth use their phones or digital devices to vote for Hancock County's delegates to a special Senate nominating convention to be held on July 25, 2026.

Both national parties regard Collins' seat as potentially key to control of the Senate next year. Republican groups have already committed tens of millions of dollars to the race, although final spending from both parties and their allies will likely eclipse that many times over by Election Day.

And defeating Collins — a 30-year veteran who chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee — will be no easy task even in left-leaning Maine. She won in 2020 by nine percentage points despite trailing in most polls headed into Election Day.

"But I think the one thing that unites us all, of course, is we've got to get rid of Susan Collins," said Lisa Melone, a delegate candidate from South Berwick in York County. "She goes on an on about how much money she's pulled in. Well, I just talked to a number of people — myself included in that category, the retired — who are concerned about heating this winter, who are concerned about food security."

Those messages, along with Medicare for All, workers' rights and taking on the billionaire class, clearly resonated with Democratic voters during Platner's campaign. And Jackson has portrayed himself as the best Democrat to pick up that torch. He and Platner campaigned together several times, most notably at events featuring progressive icon Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"A lot of people poured their hearts into this movement before I even entered this race," Jackson said at his early-morning rally in Sanford on Sunday. "People were excited. People wanted health care. They wanted a government that worked for them. Something that I have wanted my entire life."

Back in Ellsworth on Saturday, the Hancock County meeting was held less than a mile from Platner's former campaign headquarters. His office was dark and the windows bare, except for a "for rent" sign in a second-floor window.

Kevin Miller / Maine Public Graham Platner's former campaign headquarters in downtown Ellsworth sits dark and empty on July 18, 2026, several weeks after the Democrat dropped out of Maine's U.S. Senate race.

But Platner, who lives in nearby Sullivan, was still very much on the minds and lips of many of the Democrats involved in the process to replace him.

"There is still a lot of support for Graham and Amy here — and I would have voted for him in a heartbeat, still, if he was on the ballot," said Rebecca "Becky" O'Keefe, a delegate candidate from Gouldsboro.

Sporting one of her Platner shirts, O'Keefe and fellow Platner supporter Nancy Hathaway were asking attendees to write personal messages to Platner and his wife, Amy, which they planned to deliver to the couple. The messages filled several pages, front-and-back, of those large, desktop monthly calendars found in so many offices.

Many people eagerly agreed to write notes as they were headed out of the door. More than 100 people had signed.

Kevin Miller / Maine Public Rebecca "Becky" O'Keefe (left) and Nancy Hathaway get emotional as they look at several sheets of messages that Hancock County Democrats wrote to Graham Platner and his wife, Amy Gertner, during a meeting in Ellsworth to choose a replacement nominee for Platner in Maine's U.S. Senate race.

"It's hard," O'Keefe said. "Just like this person wrote, 'It's hard to lose our lion.' Because he was such a good person at inspiring us."

Should Jackson be declared the nominee next weekend, he will have to convince not only Platner's supporters but hundreds of thousands of other Maine voters — including independents — to support him over Collins in November.

Maine Public reporter Steve Mistler contributed to this report.