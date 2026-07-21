Maine plans major energy storage buildout

The Maine Department of Energy Resources is seeking regulators' approval for a major buildout of energy storage on the state's electric grid.

The department filed a petition with the Maine Public Utilities Commission this week to start competitive bidding to develop up to 360 megawatts of large-scale batteries.

Acting energy commissioner Celina Cunningham said that batteries can store electricity when demand is low, then deliver it to the grid at periods of high need.

"That reduces stress on the grid and can help avoid some of those costs associated with building additional generation and transmission infrastructure," Cunningham said in an interview.

A total 360 megawatt buildout could provide enough power for 15% of Maine's total electric load, according to the department.

Battery projects are not required to be connected to a renewable generator such as wind or solar, Cunningham said. But projects will have to lower costs for electric customers, who ultimately pay for the developments through their power bills, according to the department.

Maine has a goal of adding 400 megawatts of energy storage by 2030.

This is the first energy resource procurement initiated by the department since the legislature elevated it to a cabinet-level agency and gave it additional responsibilities last year.

The PUC has about four months to consider the department's petition.