Explosion at Sig Sauer plant in Exeter injures worker

An explosion and fire inside Sig Sauer’s factory in Exeter seriously injured an employee Monday afternoon.

Exeter fire officials responded to the facility at 18 Industrial Drive shortly before 4 p.m. following an explosion involving stored titanium. The injured worker suffered burn injuries and was transported via helicopter to a Boston-area hospital, according to Exeter’s fire department.

Fire crews and Sig Sauer’s own safety crews extinguished fires stemming from the explosion.

The gun maker, which is headquartered in Newington, said it was grateful for local first responders who quickly contained the blaze.

"We will examine what caused this incident and right now are focused on assisting our team," the company said in a statement.

The Exeter Fire Department said it is also continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion.

In 2025, an explosion and fire broke out inside Sig Sauer’s ammunition facility in Arkansas. No one was injured in that incident, according to media reports.

(Editor's note: this story was updated with a comment from Sig Sauer.)