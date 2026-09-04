Cape Cod drummer celebrates world piping championship

For some of us, a hobby doesn’t extend far beyond the basement or playing field.

But for one Marstons Mills resident, it has taken him to Scotland and the top of the pipe band world.

Sean Ball, a Barnstable High School graduate, is a snare drummer in the Ulster Scottish Pipe Band — a 104-year-old outfit from Pennsylvania.

In Mid August, the band took home a top prize at the World Pipe Band Championship in Glasgow.

CAI’s Sam Houghton spoke to the local drummer after his return home to the Cape.