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Cape Cod drummer celebrates world piping championship

CAI | By Sam Houghton
Published September 4, 2026 at 7:38 AM EDT
Sean Ball pipe band
Courtney Schnee
/
Ulster Scottish Pipe Band
Sean Ball from Barnstable, third from the right, performing in the Ulster Scottish Pipe Band in Glasnow in August.

For some of us, a hobby doesn’t extend far beyond the basement or playing field.

But for one Marstons Mills resident, it has taken him to Scotland and the top of the pipe band world.

Sean Ball, a Barnstable High School graduate, is a snare drummer in the Ulster Scottish Pipe Band — a 104-year-old outfit from Pennsylvania.

In Mid August, the band took home a top prize at the World Pipe Band Championship in Glasgow.

CAI’s Sam Houghton spoke to the local drummer after his return home to the Cape.

Ulster Scottish - Medley.MP4
Local News
Sam Houghton
Sam Houghton is Morning Edition Host for CAI. He previously served as producer, reporter and weekend host for CAI. He was also the former managing editor of news at the Martha's Vineyard Times and reporter with the Enterprise Newspapers in Falmouth.
See stories by Sam Houghton