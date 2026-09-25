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Vermont students can now qualify for free tuition at NH's Saint Anselm College

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published September 25, 2026 at 2:05 PM EDT
Saint Anselm College, a Benedictine liberal arts college founded in 1889, is located in Goffstown and Manchester, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Saint Anselm College, a private liberal arts college in Manchester, waives tuition for eligible students from New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.

Vermont students are now eligible for a program at Saint Anselm College in Manchester that provides free tuition to qualifying students whose family income is less than $100,000 a year.

The college has waived tuition for 109 New Hampshire students under the program, which it launched in 2025. It also offers the same opportunity to students from Maine. It can cost students as much as $70,000 a year to attend the private liberal arts college. Under the free tuition program, that drops to about $20,000 for room and board and fees.

To qualify for the college’s Anselmian Community Commitment, students and their parents must be permanent residents of New Hampshire, Maine, or Vermont, and a family’s income cannot exceed $100,000 a year. Students must have earned at least a 3.25 GPA in high school and have completed the federal financial aid application. They must also live on campus.

A spokesperson for the college said 148 New Hampshire applicants qualified for the program last year and 55 enrolled. This year, 75 qualified and 54 enrolled.

Saint Anselm will waive tuition all four years if a student maintains a 2.5 GPA or higher.
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New England News Collaborative
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins