Awaiting Data: Why there’s no AI data center boom in New England (at least not yet)

Data centers have emerged as a top political issue in the 2026 midterm elections, and one of the few to unite Democrats and Republicans.

A recent poll from Quinnipiac found 73% of voters say they would oppose the building of an AI data center in their community, including 55% of Republicans, 85% of Democrats and 76% of Independents. Those numbers were echoed in a recent Vermont Public poll that found 64% would support a ban on large-scale data centers in that state.

The thing is, there aren’t any large-scale AI data centers in Vermont — or anywhere else in New England — at least not yet. This region isn’t seeing the data center boom that’s created so much controversy in other parts of the U.S.

The week of Oct. 19, 2026, the New England News Collaborative will explore some of the reasons why not in a special series called Awaiting Data. The week-long series will consist of audio, digital and video stories on topics including:

Why large AI data centers aren't being built in New England, and how the region is preparing for a future where they do come to town

Skepticism of the tech industry that’s fueling some of the opposition in our region

New England’s tradition of local control, giving residents a forum and tools to fight data center development

How leaders in the region’s tech and robotics fields view the role of data centers in the growth of AI

How retrofits of existing data centers could bring more AI capability to New England



Awaiting Data’s contributing stations are WBUR, NHPR, Connecticut Public, and NEPM.

NHPR Environmental Programming

Alongside this special reporting series, NHPR offers a wide range of environmental programming year-round:

By Degrees - Climate Reporting

NHPR’s ongoing climate and environment reporting project, covering energy, climate policy, and the impact of a warming world on New Hampshire communities.

2026 By Degrees Climate Summit - Fri., May 8 at Manchester Community College in Manchester.

Join scientists, journalists, and community leaders for conversations on climate solutions in New Hampshire and beyond. This event is free, but registration is required !

Something Wild

Every other weekend, we explore New Hampshire’s flora, fauna, and natural history. Produced in collaboration with the Forest Society and the Audubon Society of New Hampshire.

Mount Washington Observatory - Daily Weather & Recreational Forecasts

NHPR is proud to partner with Mt. Washington Observatory to bring you detailed, daily forecasts. Leveraging insights from Mount Washington's research facilities in North Conway and on the summit of Mount Washington, NHPR delivers detailed statewide weather reports during Morning Edition Here & Now, and All Things Considered.

Homegrown NH

Every Saturday morning, Homegrown NH offers quick practical gardening tips — from supporting native plants and pollinators to sustainable yard care. Whether you're an experienced green thumb or just trying to keep a succulent alive, Homegrown NH has something for you.

BirdNote

A short, daily dose of avian life that airs during Morning Edition and Here & Now. Learn about bird behavior, conservation, and how birds fit into our changing environment.

Outside/In

From the backcountry to your backyard, the Outside/In team tells stories that expand the boundaries of environmental journalism. They report from disaster zones, pickleball courts, and dog sled kennels, and talk about policy, pop culture, science, and everything in between.

Outside/In Box

NHPR’s bi-weekly segment dives into the natural world and how we use it — from personal stories of outdoor exploration to in-depth investigations into environmental issues.

Living Planet

As our planet faces an ever-evolving climate crisis and environments change, Living Planet transports you to different corners of the globe to meet the people on the frontlines, explore solutions, tackle misinformation, and marvel at the wondrous, extraordinary aspects of the non-human world around us.