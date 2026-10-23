Lamont and Fazio clash over ICE, taxes and high energy costs in first debate

ICE, taxes and the high cost of energy were major issues in Connecticut’s first gubernatorial debate between incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont and his Republican challenger Ryan Fazio, co-hosted by WFSB and CT Insider on Thursday.

Connecticut’s Trust Act signed by Lamont to reign in ICE activities was one of the most contentious issues in the debate.

Fazio accused Lamont of undermining public safety and gave the example of a two-year-old Stamford boy who was killed three years ago by an undocumented man who had served time in jail for assault.

“Because of Governor Lamont’s Trust Act, that man was let out onto the streets instead of transferred to federal authorities to be removed from our state,” Fazio said. “That boy might still be alive today."

“I can’t believe you’re exploiting that one story out of Stamford that has nothing to do with immigration," Lamont pushed back.

"The difference between you and me, Ryan, is every time you talk about an immigrant you bring up a criminal alien and a crime,” Lamont said. “I think about the kids I used to teach at Harding High School, what we used to call the dreamers. I think about those parents in Danbury just a few weeks ago when ICE went through and started rounding up these parents dropping their kids off in school."

The candidates also sparred over taxes, with Fazio promising to reduce electricity costs, cut state taxes, and give a gas tax holiday to save consumers 25 cents a gallon.

Ebong Udoma Democratic incumbent Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Ryan Fazio fin their first televised gubernatorial debate hosted by WFSB and CT Insider on Thursday October 22, 2026.

“It would be paid for because there is an existing surplus in the Special Transportation Fund,” Fazio claimed, challenging Lamont to support.

“So, my question to Governor Lamont is, 'What are you going to do about it? Why haven’t you supported a gas tax holiday?'” Fazio asked.

In response, Lamont accused Fazio of refusing to acknowledge that Republican President Donald Trump’s policies are responsible for the high cost of fuel and other commodities affecting state residents.

”Look what they are doing on diesel. Look what they are doing on home heating oil. That’s going to double the price for you,” Lamont argued.

He and the majority Democrats in the state legislature have spoken up against Trump’s policies and taken steps to mitigate some of the

“We put in place a $500 million Trump fund to make up for some of those losses,” Lamont said, pointing out that Fazio and his state Senate Republican colleagues had voted against the move.

“You didn’t support that, but I’m going to make sure you are able to heat your home,” Lamont said.

Lamont and Fazio meet again on Tuesday, October 27, for their second and last debate before Election Day. WTNH and the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities will host it.