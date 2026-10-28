© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All Things Considered newscast for Wednesday, October 28

CAI | By Gilda Geist
Published October 28, 2026 at 8:45 PM EDT

Gilda Geist anchors this edition of All Things Considered on CAI. Ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference opening Nov. 9 in Türkiye, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution senior advisor Dr. Kilaparti Ramakrishna says the ocean is getting more attention at the so-called “Blue COP,” but recognition is only the first step. Also, Provincetown’s first full-time fire chief, Othaine Rance, discusses the challenges of leading a department in a seasonal community.
Tags
All Things Considered
Gilda Geist
Gilda Geist is a reporter and the local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Gilda Geist