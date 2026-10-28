All Things Considered newscast for Wednesday, October 28

Gilda Geist anchors this edition of All Things Considered on CAI. Ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference opening Nov. 9 in Türkiye, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution senior advisor Dr. Kilaparti Ramakrishna says the ocean is getting more attention at the so-called “Blue COP,” but recognition is only the first step. Also, Provincetown’s first full-time fire chief, Othaine Rance, discusses the challenges of leading a department in a seasonal community.

