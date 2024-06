Gilda Geist is a reporter, a producer on Morning Edition, and the local host of Saturday Weekend Edition.

Before coming to WCAI, Gilda was a reporter and podcast producer for the Falmouth Enterprise. Prior to that, she attended Brandeis University, where she double majored in English and politics and served as editor-in-chief of her college newspaper.

Gilda is originally from Silver Spring, Maryland and has lived in Falmouth since 2022.