Officials say no major disruptions at NH polls — and no complaints about celebs

Despite what appears to be a record turnout during Tuesday’s midterm elections in New Hampshire, state officials say there were no major disruptions at the polls.

A wave of celebrity visits apparently organized by a conservative activist group created selfie opportunities at several polling places, but didn’t violate any election laws, the New Hampshire Department of Justice said Thursday.

“Tuesday’s successful election was the result of extraordinary efforts of thousands of local election officials,” said Attorney General John Formella.

The state’s election day hotline received 277 calls, with complaints ranging from long lines to concerns about electioneering too close to polling entrances. Those issues were handled by local officials, according to the attorney general.

And while celebrities — including ex-Patriot Rob Gronkowski, singer Nicki Minaj, boxing champ Mike Tyson and others — turned heads across southern New Hampshire, their appearances didn’t merit any response. Some of the celebrity stops were reportedly organized by Turning Point Action, the conservative group founded by Charlie Kirk.

“The office received no credible allegations of election interference,” the attorney general’s office said. “It also received no hotline complaints concerning celebrities appearing at polling locations in connection with Turning Point Action activities, or complaints concerning the activities of federal Department of Justice or congressional election observers present in New Hampshire.”

Gronkowski issued a statement Thursday denying any affiliation with the group, though he didn’t explain why he visited multiple polling locations in New Hampshire.

His arrival outside of the Bedford polls on Tuesday, where he was greeted by Gov. Kelly Ayotte, created lines and a bit of a spectacle: enough that the local police department felt compelled to issue a public safety announcement.

"If you plan on voting today or are traveling in the area, please give yourself extra time,” Bedford police posted on social media. "Rob Gronkowski is no longer at the High School. He is not expected to return."

Tyson appeared in Manchester and signed boxing gloves, while Minaj, the hip hop star who has been embraced — and ogled — by President Trump, made a surprise stop in Derry.

Other down-ballot celebrities fanned out across the state, including former Red Sox first baseman Kevin Youkilis and boxer Floyd Mayweather, reportedly in connection with Turning Point Action. The group also set up booths at many polling places in New Hampshire Tuesday.

To help enforce election laws, the state sent more than 50 prosecutors, who visited nearly every poll location in New Hampshire. On top of that, federal election monitors also visited locations in Manchester and Nashua.

While there was one arrest made in Laconia, where a 70-year-old man is accused of assault for allegedly slapping a Turning Point volunteer outside a polling location, there were no other “significant disruptions” reported, according to prosecutors.

