Bird Walk with Mark Faherety September 8, 10:30 AM
RSVP
Walk Beebe Woods to Peterson Farm with Mark Faherty and 15 other Founders Circle Friends to see bird sightings and hear bird sounds and stories with our favorite ornithologist and radio host of the weekly and monthly bird report. Location: CAI, 60 Highfield Drive, Falmouth
Walk Beebe Woods to Peterson Farm with Mark Faherty and 15 other Founders Circle Friends to see bird sightings and hear bird sounds and stories with our favorite ornithologist and radio host of the weekly and monthly bird report. Location: CAI, 60 Highfield Drive, Falmouth
Walk Beebe Woods to Peterson Farm with Mark Faherty and 15 other Founders Circle Friends to see bird sightings and hear bird sounds and stories with our favorite ornithologist and radio host of the weekly and monthly bird report.
Location: CAI, 60 Highfield Drive, Falmouth