CAI open house

You let our voices into your home every day, now it’s our turn to host you! As a member of the CAI community, we want you to be the first to know about our upcoming Open House on Saturday, June 13th from 12:30 - 4:30 PM at the CAI studios.

Come hang out and put faces to the voices you trust! You’ll have the opportunity to mingle with CAI staff from The Point, All Things Considered hosts, and some of your favorite local CAI reporters.

Here’s what’s on the agenda for the afternoon:

Be in the studio audience for a live taping of The Garden Lady with C.L. Fornari ( seats are limited, so grab yours now!

Sneak a peek behind the curtain and see exactly where the news happens.

Enjoy beautiful guided nature walks around the CAI grounds with Mark Faherty.

Discover interactive kiosks from local non-profits and enjoy free, delicious treats from local food purveyors.

This event takes place rain or shine and admission is free!

RSVP Here!