CAI is proud to be a media partner for this seasons Cape Cod Speaker series.

On June 11th Danielle Allen will be the first speaker in the series.

She is a Harvard Professor, Democracy advocate and one of the country’s leading voices on Civic life.

Drawing from her book The Radical Duke she explores how the American Revolution reshaped ideas of power, equality and democracy and what that legacy means now.

More information about the Cape Cod Speaker series at https://www.capecodspeakers.org/